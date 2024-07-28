Jane Austen's Favorite Dinnertime Dish Is Still A True Classic

Some famous authors are known for their extravagant tastes — such as Mark Twain, who was known to devour oysters in it many forms, and Ernest Hemingway, a noted gourmand who was known for his larger-than-life appetite, including a New York strip steak, which ended up being his last meal. Others had more humble tastes. In the case of Jane Austen, her favorite meal for dinner was a cheese toastie, even though she grew up having ready access to meat, vegetables, and fruits in Steventon Parish in Oxfordshire, England.

Based on a recipe from Martha Lloyd, a close friend of the author who lived with Austen and her family from 1798 to 1830, Austen preferred her cheese toastie to be made with grated cheese, an egg, mustard, and a bit of butter grilled on toast. As she once wrote in a letter to her sister, Cassandra, about her friend Edward Bridges, "It is impossible to do justice to the hospitality of his attentions towards me; he made a point of ordering toasted cheese for supper entirely on my account," via The Guardian.