Turns Out You're Adding Ice To Your Wine Bucket All Wrong

While different wines are best at different temperatures, no wine is truly enjoyable when it's as warm as room temperature. Whether you need to chill a bottle that's gotten too warm before you serve it or you want to keep the bottle from getting too warm over the course of a dinner, a bucket of ice can be the easiest and most effective strategy — if you're doing it right, that is.

It sounds so simple, but in reality, it's something many of us do without even thinking: We fill a bucket with ice and then we stick the bottle in. That, as it turns out, is backwards. The bottle is never going to get as fully submerged as it needs to be to actually start chilling down. If you put the wine in the bucket first, though, and then fill all of the remaining space with ice and cold water, the bottle is enveloped in coldness that will start to work its magic.

To make your ice bucket extra efficient, follow Ina Garten's fast wine-cooling advice. Make sure the bottle is covered up to its neck in ice and water, and then, as a fan of hers pointed out, you can even add some salt to speed up the chilling action. Pouring in two cups of salt can get your wine down to 45 degrees Fahrenheit in just five minutes. The temperature drop happens faster still if you move the bottle a bit every few minutes.