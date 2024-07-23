How To Choose The Absolute Best Pan For Cooking Rhubarb

Rhubarb isn't without its eccentricities. Although it's simple to grow, the fruit (technically a vegetable) must be handled carefully as neglecting to trim away its toxic leaves and roots could send you to the hospital. Even with proper prep work, the rosy stalks still present a challenge with their wince-worthy bitterness. While flavors can be balanced with the right ingredients, acidic rhubarb continues to complicate the cooking process if the correct pan isn't used. To avoid culinary catastrophe, selecting suitable cookware is essential.

Every pot and pan is unique, which means it's worth weighing different options. When it comes to rhubarb, however, material is the most important element to consider. Since it's extremely acidic — stalks have a pH of 3.1 — rhubarb can react with certain types of cookware, corroding materials like iron, copper, and aluminum. As a result, this causes pans to change color and rhubarb to darken as well as develop a metallic flavor. Not to mention there's also the added health hazard from leaching metals. Luckily, there are other pans that can be used.

To prevent botched bakeware and ruined rhubarb, opt for non-reactive cookware. Whether you saute, stew, or roast rhubarb, the absolute best pans and baking trays are those made of stainless steel, glass, or ceramic as they can accommodate the stalks' acidity. Likewise, any metallic materials with non-stick, anodized, or enamel coatings can also be risk-free choices when cooking rhubarb.