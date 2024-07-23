A Cast Iron Skillet Is Key To Restaurant-Quality Fried Fish

Whether you fry whole fish or filets in a cast iron pan, the best type of fish for frying is a firm-fleshed fish that'll stand up to bubbling oil and flipping. An important step to ensure the crispiest skin for your fried fish is to rid its surfaces of as much moisture as possible; oil and water don't mix, so wet skin or flesh will inhibit crisping and result in soggy and flavorless fish. Plus, drying your fish will also increase its ability to absorb seasonings.

Pat your fish dry with a paper towel before seasoning or dredging through flour breading. You can add seasonings to the dredging flour or the hot oil to infuse your fish with flavor. For example, this recipe for chili-garlic pan-fried fish fries garlic and chili flakes in the frying oil before adding the fish.

While you season and prepare your fish, you can slowly preheat the cast iron skillet over medium heat. Then, add enough oil to cover the skillet's surface completely. Skimping on the oil in your pan will increase the possibility that it sticks to the pan. That said, the best way to prevent fish from sticking to the skillet is to let it sit untouched in the frying pan for at least 20 seconds. This will give your fish enough time to absorb the frying oil, thereby allowing any potentially sticky surfaces to detach from the cast iron skillet.