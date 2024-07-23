The Korean Staple That Gives Pulled Pork A Fiery Kick

You might typically only use your favorite barbecue sauce to give pulled pork a boost in flavor, but there's a Korean ingredient that can give even more of a spicy kick to the dish. It's gochujang, a staple ingredient in Korean cuisine, including marinades and pork dishes. That's why it's the ideal addition for a fusion of American and Korean ingredients and flavors to give a spicy upgrade to your next pulled pork dinner.

In case you haven't used gochujang, it's a thick paste that's made from red chilis often combined with ingredients like fermented soybeans and salt. As you might expect, it packs some heat and the spice factor is why it works so well for pulled pork; a small amount offers a big boost. This works for anyone who likes their pork spicy, or who wants to temper the flavors from other common ingredients that go into pulled pork like sweet brown sugar or tangy yellow mustard. You should find the paste in the international section at the market or at your closest Asian grocery store. And here's more you should know about gochujang before you use the Korean ingredient for the first time.