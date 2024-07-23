The Korean Staple That Gives Pulled Pork A Fiery Kick
You might typically only use your favorite barbecue sauce to give pulled pork a boost in flavor, but there's a Korean ingredient that can give even more of a spicy kick to the dish. It's gochujang, a staple ingredient in Korean cuisine, including marinades and pork dishes. That's why it's the ideal addition for a fusion of American and Korean ingredients and flavors to give a spicy upgrade to your next pulled pork dinner.
In case you haven't used gochujang, it's a thick paste that's made from red chilis often combined with ingredients like fermented soybeans and salt. As you might expect, it packs some heat and the spice factor is why it works so well for pulled pork; a small amount offers a big boost. This works for anyone who likes their pork spicy, or who wants to temper the flavors from other common ingredients that go into pulled pork like sweet brown sugar or tangy yellow mustard. You should find the paste in the international section at the market or at your closest Asian grocery store. And here's more you should know about gochujang before you use the Korean ingredient for the first time.
How and when to add gochujang to your pulled pork
Gochujang packs a punch, so start with ¾ cup for every 12 servings of pulled pork, or every 4 pounds of meat. Or, if you're feeding those with a lower spice tolerance, consider using less.
There are two main ways you can infuse the tender pork dish with the spicy Korean condiment. The first option is to combine the gochujang with your other ingredients like vinegar to create a sauce, coat the pork in the sauce, then cook accordingly. Another technique is to add 2 tablespoons of gochujang to your store-bought barbecue sauce or homemade version and mix that with the pulled pork when it's ready.
For anyone who doesn't already have a go-to pulled pork recipe, Tasting Table has you covered. Cook this easy pulled pork recipe that makes six servings. For this recipe, add the gochujang to the barbecue sauce mixture, then cook accordingly. Another option is to make this apple cider smoked pulled pork recipe and add the gochujang to the apple cider mixture. To pay homage to the Korean ingredient at hand, make pulled pork sandwiches with the likes of a crunchy slaw, pickled carrots or daikon, or kimchi. Otherwise, make the gochujang-infused barbecue sauce and serve with either of these dishes for a spicy kick.