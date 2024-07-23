The Best Peach Variety To Use For Tart Cobbler

While sweet peaches can be peachy keen, their flavor profile may not adhere to your taste preferences if you are a Granny Smith girly or cranberry kind of guy. When it comes to fruit, perhaps you prefer it to be on the tart side. If this sounds like you, you're in luck. There is a certain type that will satisfy your sour tooth and help balance out the sweetness of the other ingredients in a classic peach cobbler — a red-fleshed peach.

With all the different kinds available, it can be challenging knowing how to select the perfect peaches every time, but knowing the basic difference between the three color types is an immense help. There are white-fleshed, such as the donut peach, yellow-fleshed, which are most commonly seen in grocery stores, and red-fleshed, such as the blood peach. The darker the color of the flesh of the fruit, the more acidic tasting it is, so if you're looking for something with a bite, choose a red-fleshed one. To use them in your next cobbler, just swap out the same amount of the yellow varieties for this tart take.