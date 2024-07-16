Prime Day Air Fryer Deals You Won't Want To Miss For 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're one of the few home cooks who doesn't already have an air fryer on the kitchen counter, or if you need an upgrade, Amazon's annual Prime Day might be the time to buy the appliance. There are many cooking hacks made possible with an air fryer, like baking a cake in a jiffy and roasting coffee beans, because the high heat and a rapid circulation achieves cooked and crispy foods without the need of much oil. Plus, there are so many easy air fryer recipes that include snacks, sides, mains, and desserts that make meal prep easy without the need to preheat your actual oven.

The online mega sale officially starts July 16, 2024 and ends the next day so, technically, you have two days to snag a new air fryer. Amazon also drops new deals periodically throughout July 16 and 17, so check back if you don't see a deal on your preferred air fryer. And yes, an Amazon Prime membership is required to take advantage of the sale, but you can get a free trial if you're not a member already.

Because time is precious, we at Tasting Table scoured Amazon's sale to find the best deals on air fryers so you don't run out of time to place your order. In addition to pricing and popularity, we chose air fryers (not toaster ovens that have an air fryer setting) that have high ratings based on customer reviews and other published product tests.