Prime Day Air Fryer Deals You Won't Want To Miss For 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're one of the few home cooks who doesn't already have an air fryer on the kitchen counter, or if you need an upgrade, Amazon's annual Prime Day might be the time to buy the appliance. There are many cooking hacks made possible with an air fryer, like baking a cake in a jiffy and roasting coffee beans, because the high heat and a rapid circulation achieves cooked and crispy foods without the need of much oil. Plus, there are so many easy air fryer recipes that include snacks, sides, mains, and desserts that make meal prep easy without the need to preheat your actual oven.
The online mega sale officially starts July 16, 2024 and ends the next day so, technically, you have two days to snag a new air fryer. Amazon also drops new deals periodically throughout July 16 and 17, so check back if you don't see a deal on your preferred air fryer. And yes, an Amazon Prime membership is required to take advantage of the sale, but you can get a free trial if you're not a member already.
Because time is precious, we at Tasting Table scoured Amazon's sale to find the best deals on air fryers so you don't run out of time to place your order. In addition to pricing and popularity, we chose air fryers (not toaster ovens that have an air fryer setting) that have high ratings based on customer reviews and other published product tests.
Instant Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer
Our first suggestion is the most affordable air fryer in our Prime Day round up, and it's currently discounted a whopping 54% from its usual cost. The Instant Vortex air fryer has a 4.7-star rating from nearly 10,800 Amazon reviews. Plus, the air fryer has been tested and positively reviewed by major publications too. Perks include ease of use and that it consistently cooks foods evenly.
It has a four-quart capacity, which is ideal for up to three servings. Instant Vortex's air fryer features settings like air fry, bake, and dehydrate (for your homemade dried fruits) at up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Safety comes first with settings that prevent overheating and an automatic shut-off feature. It's stainless steel if you want to match your other kitchen appliances, and it can seamlessly fit on most kitchen counters without taking up too much space.
Order the Instant Vortex Plus 4-quart Air Fryer with this Amazon Prime Day deal for $59.95.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer XL
Are you feeding a family? Then this Chefman eight-quart air fryer will be just the right size to feed up to six people. The Chefman air fryer has garnered 4.6 stars based on more than 12,000 ratings — and more than 4,000 of the devices have been sold on Amazon in the last month. Customers say it's easy to use and easy to clean.
The stainless steel air fryer features an alarm that reminds you when you need to shake the food in the basket to ensure ultimate crispness. Cook foods at temperatures as high as 400 degrees Fahrenheit on settings including crisp, cook, and heat. The digital touch screen seems to make it easy to change settings, and it automatically shuts off whenever it's opened. Additionally, the basket and tray are both dishwasher safe if you need more convincing.
Order the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer XL on Amazon for $71.24.
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+
This next air fryer on sale for Prime Day features three trays, so you can cook different foods at once with the same settings. A 4.3-star rating based on over 38,000 Amazon customer reviews highlights the appliance's versatility and how it's easy to use and clean. The appliance has similar customer ratings on other retailer websites, so we think it must be a solid air fryer for you to consider.
You can air fry, bake, rotisserie, and roast a variety of foods, plus there are 17 other preset options for foods like chicken and vegetables to make dinner prep even easier. Its 10-liter capacity means it might be the best option if you like to meal prep or have a crowd to feed at home. In addition to the three trays, it has a rotisserie spit and a drip tray to eliminate messes for your next homemade rotisserie chicken. The stainless steel air fryer reaches up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and has an interior light so that you can check on your food during the process.
Get this Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ on Amazon Prime Day for $79.99.
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT ClearCook Air Fryer
Here's another Instant Vortex air fryer that's slightly bigger for your home cooking needs. Its sleek black design and digital touch screen will match the aesthetic of many modern kitchens. The air fryer should work quite well, too, because it has 4.7 stars based on almost 10,000 customer reviews on Amazon. Published product tests also give it positive reviews with advantages hilighted like its many cooking options and how easy it is to clean.
The air fryer offers six cooking features from air fry to dehydrate and requires very little time to preheat. To make cooking even easier, it has many preset options to cook foods like chicken wings, potatoes, and even your next batch of cookies. Cook up to six servings at once from 95 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a window so you can peek at your foods while they cook without the need to open the drawer and lose heat.
Buy the Instant Vortex Plus 6QT ClearCook Air Fryer on Prime Day for $79.95.
Cosori TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Air Fryer
You might not have heard of the brand Cosori yet, but its TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Air Fryer is a number-one best seller on Amazon. Luckily for you, it's discounted 29% for this year's Prime Day. It has a 4.8-star rating based on over 3,500 customer reviews on Amazon. Plus, the air fryer is rated as one of the best air fryers for its price, according to third-party reviews.
The appliance has nine settings for your cooking needs, including air fry, bake, roast, and even dehydrate. Its TurboBlaze technology uses a circulation of hot air to crisp the outside of your food while the inside remains juicy. Its 6-quart capacity can handle up to 14 chicken wings or 14 ounces of salmon. The dishwasher-safe air fryer comes with the basket, crisper plate, and original recipes to try.
Order your Cosori TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Air Fryer on Amazon starting at $85.49.
Ninja Air Fryer XL
Ninja is a well-known brand at this point, and this highly-rated air fryer is part of its current product round up. It has a 5.5-quart capacity, so this air fryer is a good option if you want more room to cook in the tray. The best-selling product has a 4.7-star rating from almost 80,000 Amazon customer reviews — so it must be worth the hype. Other published reviews praise Ninja's air fryer for its ability to consistently crisp a variety of foods.
The BPA-free air fryer has five settings like air fry, bake, and reheat. Its max temperature is 400 degrees Fahrenheit, just enough heat to cook and crisp an array of foods. It features a nonstick basket and crisper basket that are both dishwasher safe plus a cookbook for meal ideas. The number-one air fryer on Amazon is currently on sale for 44% off its usual price.
Buy this Ninja Air Fryer XL now on Amazon for $89.99.
Tastee Air Fryer, 8-in-1, 5.5QT Air Fryer
Anyone who is a self-proclaimed foodie and techie should check out this Tastee air fryer. The machine is highly reviewed on Amazon with a 4.8-star rating for how it's easy to use and clean up. For Prime Day, you can snag it for 20% off its usual price.
This air fryer goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and features a motor that makes the cooking process even quicker. For the techies, it's equipped with a digital thermometer to check the internal temperature of foods as they cook. Then, there's the app that has recipe suggestions. Its eight cooking settings include air fry, slow cook, and dehydrate. It also has a grill tray for bread or pastries to go with your air-fried meats and side dishes.
Get this Tastee Air Fryer, 8-in-1, 5.5-quart Air Fryer on Prime Day for $119.99.
Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
The next air fryer currently on sale for Prime Day is from Midea, and it stands out with a 4.5-star rating from over 100 customer ratings. The smart appliance was also singled out as one of the best dual-zone air fryer by other publications. Plus, there's also a $10 off coupon available at the time of publication, in addition to its 44% price cut for the mega sale (the more savings, the better).
It features the traditional basket that you expect with an air fryer, plus a separate baking tray underneath so you can cook two foods at once. Air fry, grill, and broil your meals in addition to five other settings. The machine is compatible with Alexa if you have a smart kitchen — it has wifi compatibility and syncs with an app so that you can monitor the food from anywhere. Its removable parts are dishwasher safe, and it has safety precautions like automatic shut off.
Buy this Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $139.99 on Amazon.
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart, 2-Basket Air Fryer
If you want or need the ability to air fry two different foods at once, then check out this Ninja Foodi air fryer that has two separate baskets. This air fryer is also highly rated with 4.8 stars from 33,550 ratings. It's not just Amazon customers, however, because the air fryer has nearly 5-star ratings at other major retailers too. For Prime Day, it's 20% off its full retail price.
The temperature goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the two-zone heating allows you to set different heats for each drawer. That means you can roast veggies and air fry chicken wings at the same time for a complete meal. There are six settings including air fry, air broil, roast, bake, and dehydrate. It comes with two four-quart baskets, two non-stick crisper plates, and recipes just in case you need some cooking inspiration.
Buy the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-quart 2-Basket Air Fryer on Amazon for $159.99.
Typhur Dome Air Fryer
The final air fryer we found on sale for this year's annual Prime Day is the priciest option, but for good reason. The Typhur Dome Air Fryer doesn't just look cool, but it has features that we haven't seen in the other options here. But first, it's important to say that it has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, while other publications consider it one of the best air fryers of the year.
First, the air fryer is self-cleaning and can remove oil and stains in just two hours. According to the manufacturer, it cooks up to 30% faster compared to other air fryers on the market, so you can cook 32 chicken wings at once in just 14 minutes. It has 10 pre-programmed settings and can be controlled and monitored with an app on your smartphone. The tray is dishwasher safe, it comes with a remote, and reaches up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Ready to make the investment?
Get your Typhur Dome Air Fryer on Prime Day starting at $339.