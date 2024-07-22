The Most Underrated Cut Of Lamb You're Missing Out On

Lamb is a bit of an underrated meat. It doesn't get the same attention that steak, pork, or even chicken does. But there are countless delicious lamb recipes out there featuring just about every cut. In fact, choosing a cut of lamb can be a bit daunting. Luckily, Ryan Ratino, the chef and owner of the two-Michelin starred restaurant, Jônt, in Washington, D.C., has some tips. According to Ratino, the most underrated cut of lamb — and his personal favorite — is lamb neck.

"I really enjoy cooking this protein over the fire and [then] braising it properly in the oven," Ratino said. For anyone unfamiliar, braising refers to the cooking method of briefly searing meat over high heat, then slow cooking it in a thin layer of liquid, often alongside vegetables. The liquid used may be stock, water, or even wine or beer. The result is juicy meat and tender vegetables — and an all-around delicious meal.