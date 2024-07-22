The Most Underrated Cut Of Lamb You're Missing Out On
Lamb is a bit of an underrated meat. It doesn't get the same attention that steak, pork, or even chicken does. But there are countless delicious lamb recipes out there featuring just about every cut. In fact, choosing a cut of lamb can be a bit daunting. Luckily, Ryan Ratino, the chef and owner of the two-Michelin starred restaurant, Jônt, in Washington, D.C., has some tips. According to Ratino, the most underrated cut of lamb — and his personal favorite — is lamb neck.
"I really enjoy cooking this protein over the fire and [then] braising it properly in the oven," Ratino said. For anyone unfamiliar, braising refers to the cooking method of briefly searing meat over high heat, then slow cooking it in a thin layer of liquid, often alongside vegetables. The liquid used may be stock, water, or even wine or beer. The result is juicy meat and tender vegetables — and an all-around delicious meal.
Lamb neck recipes to get you started
While Ratino's instructions may be enough for an experienced cook to get started, others may need more guidance. Luckily, we have a few lamb neck recipe suggestions for anyone intrigued by Ratino's recommendation. First, try red wine-braised lamb neck, which features olives, tomatoes, and shallots along with the meat, all cooked in red wine and a bit of chicken stock. Or, there's braised lamb neck with squash-seed risotto, which is another red wine-based recipe, complete with sweet onions, carrots, celery, and pear.
"The braising liquid created by cooking this meat creates the most beautiful sauces and broths for dipping or glazing the meat in," Ratino said. All in all, the lamb will not only be tender and juicy on its own, but the extra liquid from the braising method can also be drizzled over the meat for even more flavor and juiciness. You can also serve the lamb with something that can soak up the extra sauce, such as mashed potatoes or a slice of fresh bread. However, if braising isn't your thing, you can always make a roasted lamb with a sweet rum glaze.