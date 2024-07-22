The One Spice That Will Keep Your Strawberries Fresher Longer

There's nothing more disappointing than when you have a craving for succulent strawberries, and the ones you bought a few days ago have already started to rot in your fridge. Whether you want to use them to top shortcake, make a jam, or simply want to bask in their messiness as the juice runs down your chin, keeping strawberries fresh can be challenging. There are lots of tips and tricks to store fruits to ensure they stay fresh, but with so many, it can be hard to remember which rule goes with which fruit. Should bananas go in the fridge? Should all fruit be washed once it gets home from the store? Even the type of bowl matters for keeping your fruit fresh. While there are myriad methods to retain freshness, there is one unforgettable spice that guarantees fresher strawberries for longer: cinnamon sticks.

Cinnamon contains fungus-fighting chemicals called cinnamaldehyde and eugenol that kill the gray mold pathogen that turns strawberries from bright and enticing to dull and disgusting. Because of this, cinnamon extracts are used on organic farms to treat crops with fungal infestations. To let this spice do its magic at home, just place a few cinnamon sticks in your strawberry container before putting it in the fridge. This won't affect the strawberries' flavor, but if you do want a hint of cinnamon, you can always sprinkle it on top of the fruit, and it will work just as well.