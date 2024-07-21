How To Store Brown Butter In The Fridge So You Always Have It
There are many uses for brown butter, and we're amazed that such a delicious flavoring comes simply from adding heat to a basic ingredient. Brown butter enhances cookies, elevates steak, and turns veggies into a sweet, nutty creation. The caramelized fat is an integral part of cooking, so why not keep an endless supply of it? Store brown butter in the fridge so it's always there for everything you need.
Brown butter comes together in a matter of minutes, and we've even found a simple stirring secret to even more flavorful brown butter. Still, it tacks on time to the cooking process, so keeping some stowed away would be much easier. To make brown butter, heat it in a lighter-colored saucepan (to better see the browning) on a medium-low heat. As it melts, stir it constantly until the color darkens and the milk solids take on a toasted, caramelized scent. The line between browned and burnt is easily crossed, so transfer the butter to a heat-safe bowl right away.
Wait for the butter to cool down before pouring it into an airtight container and placing it in the fridge. Here, the butter will eventually solidify; to use it, scoop out what you need and heat it using the stovetop or microwave or let it get to room temperature.
How long does brown butter last in the fridge?
In an airtight container, brown butter should last up to two weeks in the fridge, although it may be gone before then if you use it frequently. If not, make sure to keep the container properly closed, since the butter's lifespan is dependent on its lack of air exposure. Changes in color are typically one of the biggest signs that your butter spoiled in the refrigerator, but you'll need to look for other indicators with browned butter.
The once nutty smell will turn rancid, and it'll develop a sour taste, too. The butter may also have a slimy texture rather than a smooth one. If you have an especially large batch to preserve, you can keep brown butter stored in the freezer where it'll last for up to three months. Follow the same steps as if you're storing it in the fridge. To decrease the waiting time, you can let the heated butter cool down in the fridge before transferring it to a freezer-safe container. For a more accessible way to use frozen brown butter, let it solidify slightly before pouring it into an ice tray.