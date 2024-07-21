How To Store Brown Butter In The Fridge So You Always Have It

There are many uses for brown butter, and we're amazed that such a delicious flavoring comes simply from adding heat to a basic ingredient. Brown butter enhances cookies, elevates steak, and turns veggies into a sweet, nutty creation. The caramelized fat is an integral part of cooking, so why not keep an endless supply of it? Store brown butter in the fridge so it's always there for everything you need.

Brown butter comes together in a matter of minutes, and we've even found a simple stirring secret to even more flavorful brown butter. Still, it tacks on time to the cooking process, so keeping some stowed away would be much easier. To make brown butter, heat it in a lighter-colored saucepan (to better see the browning) on a medium-low heat. As it melts, stir it constantly until the color darkens and the milk solids take on a toasted, caramelized scent. The line between browned and burnt is easily crossed, so transfer the butter to a heat-safe bowl right away.

Wait for the butter to cool down before pouring it into an airtight container and placing it in the fridge. Here, the butter will eventually solidify; to use it, scoop out what you need and heat it using the stovetop or microwave or let it get to room temperature.