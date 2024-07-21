This Is The Ideal Liqueur To Balance Your White Sangria

You've all likely had some great Sangria in your lifetime. You've all also probably had a few bad glasses. The truth is, there's a lot of subpar Sangria out there. One benefit of making the alcoholic drink yourself at home is that you have full control over what goes into it, and while you don't, by any means, have to splurge on the finest wine or liqueur to mix in, you can be intentional about balancing all of the flavors. All too often, Sangrias are over-sweetened and over-boozed. They're also frequently made with brandy. While nonconventional, there are a plethora of other spirits you can add to what's in your Sangria — ones that will do more to balance the flavors rather than mask them.

Adam Cass, the Sommelier at Aba Miami, let Tasting Table in on what he believes is the ideal liqueur for Sangria. "Dry Curaçao is a natural pairing for both Red and White Sangria," he explained, adding, "St-Germain can add notes of elderflower and bring a more floral expression to White Sangria." But, with whatever spirit you choose, the secret is to not go overboard. Sangria is meant to be an easy drink, and your guests aren't expecting to get slashed off of it — nevermind the impact that adding too much alcohol might have on your Sangria's flavor balance. According to Cass, a good rule is to use 1⁄2 to 1 cup of liqueur per bottle of wine in your Sangria. That will keep all of the fruity, tart flavors intact without sneaking up on your friends.