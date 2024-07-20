Smoked Lemons Are The Flavorful Twist You Need For Your Next Batch Of Lemonade

Who knew sweet and smoky flavors could thrive in an icy cold drink, especially one featuring the tongue-twisting tartness of fresh sliced lemons? We're all familiar with homemade lemonade, but smoky and sweet profiles typically apply to barbecue sauces or honeyed smoked whiskeys. Not anymore. Now there's a thing called smoked lemonade, and you might just have an "aha!" moment as it slides down your throat. Smoky tempers sweet while merging with the pucker-perfect acidity, creating layers of depth and complexity with every sip.

Making smoked lemonade is far easier than you'd imagine. It doesn't require things like liquid smoke, smoked salt flakes, smoke-dried tea leaves, or any number of smoke-flavored spices. By all means, experiment with those ingredients if you'd like. But this drink comes from smoking the fruit itself with no outside flavorings. There are different ways to achieve this. One is a straightforward process involving fresh lemons, cut in half, placed cut-side down on a smoker pan. They're smoked for about an hour in a smoker set at medium-low heat.

You can alternatively use a smoker-style grill and position the cut lemons strategically across the sizzling-hot grill grates. For even deeper flavor, dip each slice in granulated or turbinado sugar before grilling. In roughly 10 minutes, you'll have delightfully smoky, caramelized lemons ready to squeeze. That's the crucial part of making smoked lemonade, but it's only the beginning. You can now sub these smoked beauties into any number of existing lemonade recipes.