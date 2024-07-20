Quinoa Is The Tiny Superhero That Adds A Hearty Bite To Soup
An ancient grain enjoying a newfound popularity, quinoa is touted by modern health enthusiasts as a superfood; quinoa is a source of many highly beneficial antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, and it contains a well-rounded macronutrient profile. While we often use quinoa as an easy substitute for rice, couscous, and bulgar wheat for healthier versions of warm or cold-grain salads, quinoa will also add a hearty bite to soups.
Even though quinoa is labeled an ancient grain, it's actually considered a seed which explains its high protein and omega-three fatty acid content. It's this well-rounded macro-nutrient profile that makes quinoa a hearty addition to any range of soups and an excellent, gluten-free source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Quinoa also delivers a subtle savoriness with a bitter finish to bring sophistication to any soup recipe. Its firm round pods pop into a satisfying chew, making for a textural upgrade that contrasts soft, tender veggies, creamy beans, or melt-in-your-mouth meat.
Like many grains, quinoa expands as it cooks and will disperse evenly throughout your soup, thickening it substantially and providing plenty of chew with each spoonful. You can add quinoa raw at the beginning of the soup recipe or use pre-cooked quinoa later on.
Tips on how to add quinoa to soup
Cooking quinoa is similar to cooking white rice: Simmer 1 cup of quinoa in one and three-fourth cups of water for around 15 minutes. It's easy enough to add a heaping scoop of quinoa to a creamy bowl of soup for added heft and a nice textural contrast. A scoop of quinoa would enrich a creamy butternut squash soup or cream of broccoli.
You can easily make quinoa the building block of your soup by cooking it along with the other ingredients. This will work well with brothy soups or stews. You'll start by building the foundation of your soup recipe, sauteing a mirepoix or base of aromatics with seasonings, then any raw vegetables and canned beans. You'll add the quinoa with the cooking liquid. You can use a blend of water and broth or crushed tomatoes and broth, but a ratio of 1 cup of quinoa to 6 cups of cooking liquid is a good place to start. If you want a thicker broth, reduce the amount of liquid or add a splash of half and half.
Quinoa will make a great substitute for pasta in a minestrone or chicken soup. It'd also bring more protein and a similar nuttiness to a mushroom and barley soup, instead of the barley. Add quinoa to a Tuscan white bean soup with wilted spinach or kale and plenty of fresh parmesan cheese.