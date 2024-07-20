Quinoa Is The Tiny Superhero That Adds A Hearty Bite To Soup

An ancient grain enjoying a newfound popularity, quinoa is touted by modern health enthusiasts as a superfood; quinoa is a source of many highly beneficial antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, and it contains a well-rounded macronutrient profile. While we often use quinoa as an easy substitute for rice, couscous, and bulgar wheat for healthier versions of warm or cold-grain salads, quinoa will also add a hearty bite to soups.

Even though quinoa is labeled an ancient grain, it's actually considered a seed which explains its high protein and omega-three fatty acid content. It's this well-rounded macro-nutrient profile that makes quinoa a hearty addition to any range of soups and an excellent, gluten-free source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Quinoa also delivers a subtle savoriness with a bitter finish to bring sophistication to any soup recipe. Its firm round pods pop into a satisfying chew, making for a textural upgrade that contrasts soft, tender veggies, creamy beans, or melt-in-your-mouth meat.

Like many grains, quinoa expands as it cooks and will disperse evenly throughout your soup, thickening it substantially and providing plenty of chew with each spoonful. You can add quinoa raw at the beginning of the soup recipe or use pre-cooked quinoa later on.