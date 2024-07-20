For The Absolute Best Sticky Rice, Don't Rinse It

In most Western culinary traditions, the ideal texture for rice is fluffy, light, and dry enough that we can distinguish each individual grain. Consequently, most rice recipes require you to rinse the rice before boiling it to rid it of the starches that might thwart the desired texture. Sticky rice is a glaring exception to this rule. A taste of Thai mango sticky rice or Chinese sticky rice balls is a testament to why this type of rice is valued for its namesake descriptor.

Aptly named, sticky rice is a category of glutinous rice varieties that encompasses purple, black, Japanese sweet, and Thai sticky rice. All rice varieties contain two types of starch known as amylopectin and amylose. These starches dictate the texture of rice, with amylose being the long, firm compound associated with the light and fluffy rice varieties and amylopectin gelatinizing when cooked and making up for the majority of the starch in sticky rice. When we rinse amylose-rich rice varieties, we want to get rid of as much of both types of starch as possible so the grains don't stick together. However, the opposite is true for amylopectin-rich sticky rice.

You don't want to rid sticky rice of the very starches that make it sticky by running it through multiple rinse cycles. Luckily, this will save you some extra steps in the rather tedious and temperamental cooking process sticky rice demands.