The Thawing Tip To Consider Before Cooking Frozen Pasta In A Skillet

Most times, we'd love to enjoy a plate of freshly made pasta with a sauce that's been labored over for hours. But long days require a quick, simple meal at night, and frozen pasta tends to be it. The hearty meal frequently makes it onto our plates for an easy dinner and we have a thawing tip that will get it there a little quicker.

If you're obsessed with Trader Joe's frozen pasta or any frozen variety, then you're well-acquainted with the steps it takes to prepare it — add the noodles to boiling water, then serve it with your favorite sauce. However, you can easily skip one of these steps if you were to completely thaw the pasta beforehand. If it's no longer frozen, you can go straight to cooking the noodles in the sauce and bypass the boiling step. Heating the pasta in water serves to defrost the noodles and then cook them, but that isn't necessary.

While it takes around seven minutes to boil frozen pasta, you can heat it in the sauce within two. The shorter cooking time and flavor pay-off show why it pays to cook pasta directly in the sauce rather than water. The noodles are given more time to take in the flavors of the sauce rather than simply being caked in it once they're ready to be served. The method also requires less cleanup, which is everything we desire from a lazy meal.