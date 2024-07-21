A Splash Of Vermouth Will Instantly Revamp Your Bloody Mary

Though experimentation is key, your standard Bloody Mary method needs to be tweaked to revamp it with vermouth. Since vermouth will lighten the cocktail, provide it with a silkier texture, and imbue it with an herbaceous nuance, it may be a good idea to tweak the amount of powerful tomato mix and other spiced ingredients within. In fact, simplification of the Bloody Mary will allow vermouth to play its proper part within the cocktail: Try combining a no-frills tomato juice with citrus, vodka, a dash of hot sauce, and dry vermouth.

If you're starting from scratch, both knowledge-wise and bar-readiness-wise, take a look at this guide to popular vodka brands to get an idea of what you may like. Citrus or cucumber-flavored vodka is another option to help complement the addition of vermouth in your cocktail because it doubles down on the brightness of citrus that sometimes gets lost in a too-pungent Bloody Mary. You can even make your own citrus or cucumber-flavor vodka for the task, utilizing this easy guide to infusions. Once you've settled on the direction you want to take the spirit for this cocktail, you can address the vermouth. Read up on the basics of vermouth, as well as its history and the best brands to shop for when prepping for your vermouth Bloody Mary upgrade. And feel free to keep the olive garnishes: Vermouth pairs often and well with the briney fruit.