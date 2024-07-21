Prince Philip's Favorite Beer Was This Once Popular British Ale
When someone says "fit for a royal," beer isn't the first thing that springs to mind. Prince Phillip actually became a duke upon marriage and Queen Elizabeth kindly upgraded his title to a prince consort in 1957. By her side for 73 years, he was one of the most high-profile members of the British royal family. During this time, Prince Phillip spoiled himself with an occasional tipple or two and his favorite bottle of choice belonged to Boddingtons Brewery.
Boddingtons Pale Ale is medium-bodied, smooth, and slightly sweet. While there were multiple common foods that Queen Elizabeth didn't often eat, Prince Phillip preferred a simple taste and not even fine wines could sway him when a good beer was available. He was known for his barbecue skills too, with a taste for everything down-to-earth. Perhaps he labored over the grill with a Boddingtons pint in hand — pale ales are great pairings for burgers and hot dogs at summer cookouts.
Situated in Northern England, the brewery rose to such soaring success in the 1980s that it was nicknamed the "Cream of Manchester" after a popular marketing advert. Unfortunately, pride comes before a fall. Under a new acquisition, the business moved production out of Manchester, and rumor has it that the flavors crumbled. Boddingtons Brewery closed its doors in 2005 and Prince Phillip must have been aggrieved.
Where to find Boddingtons Pale Ale
Can you keep a secret? Some pubs around the U.K. still serve Boddingtons Pale Ale. While the brewery was discontinued, the production of its beer by Anheuser-Busch Inbev was not. Instead, it's just a little trickier to find off British soil. It's not something made in the best breweries in the U.S. and Canadian distribution lines have also stalled until further notice.
Because of these factors, your best chance of trying Prince Phillip's beloved drink is by visiting the U.K. If possible, head to Manchester to sample Boddingtons Pale Ale in its old stomping ground. The Town Hall Tavern, The Black Friar, and Bay Horse Tavern continue to stock his favorite pint — could a royal pub crawl be on the card?
Just be warned that you'll likely be scoffed at by local pub-goers. "Boddies" took a sharp fall from grace and is now a ridiculed beer of choice. At least you'll have an immersion in British humor, as you can expect some good-natured teasing.