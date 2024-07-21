Prince Philip's Favorite Beer Was This Once Popular British Ale

When someone says "fit for a royal," beer isn't the first thing that springs to mind. Prince Phillip actually became a duke upon marriage and Queen Elizabeth kindly upgraded his title to a prince consort in 1957. By her side for 73 years, he was one of the most high-profile members of the British royal family. During this time, Prince Phillip spoiled himself with an occasional tipple or two and his favorite bottle of choice belonged to Boddingtons Brewery.

Boddingtons Pale Ale is medium-bodied, smooth, and slightly sweet. While there were multiple common foods that Queen Elizabeth didn't often eat, Prince Phillip preferred a simple taste and not even fine wines could sway him when a good beer was available. He was known for his barbecue skills too, with a taste for everything down-to-earth. Perhaps he labored over the grill with a Boddingtons pint in hand — pale ales are great pairings for burgers and hot dogs at summer cookouts.

Situated in Northern England, the brewery rose to such soaring success in the 1980s that it was nicknamed the "Cream of Manchester" after a popular marketing advert. Unfortunately, pride comes before a fall. Under a new acquisition, the business moved production out of Manchester, and rumor has it that the flavors crumbled. Boddingtons Brewery closed its doors in 2005 and Prince Phillip must have been aggrieved.