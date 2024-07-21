The Puratos Sourdough Library Holds Some Of The World's Oldest Starters

Sourdough has been having a moment. It began during the pandemic when amateur bakers — bored and confined to their homes with too much time on their hands — began experimenting with the time-consuming bread-making technique. Judging by the profusion of videos posted to social media during — and after —the lockdown, it would be easy to assume sourdough is some kind of new and trendy bread, but that would be oh so wrong. The truth is, sourdough has been around for millennia. In fact, it was the go-to method for baking leavened bread right up until the introduction of commercial yeast in the mid-19th century. In some ways, tracing the history of sourdough is a bit like studying the development of civilization. Perhaps that's why there's an entire library dedicated to the evolution of sourdough.

Located in St. Vith, Belgium, about 100 miles southeast of Brussels, the Puratos Sourdough Library is a repository for some of the world's oldest-known sourdough starters. The catch is that no one knows for sure how old they are. "They do not come with a birth certificate," Karl De Smedt, curator at Puratos Sourdough Library, told BBC in 2022 while mentioning some of the highlights of the library's collection, including a starter that dates to 1896 and the Klondike Gold Rush and another that's been passed through six generations of a Swiss family. So what, you may ask? Plenty of families pass heirlooms from one generation to the next. Trust us, sourdough is different.