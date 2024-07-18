Julius Caesar's Favorite Veggie Had To Be Served In One Specific Way
Julius Caesar, a Roman general and self-named dictator of the Roman Empire, is said to have first tasted asparagus in Northern Italy. The long stalks coated in melted butter had him hooked, and rumor maintains that asparagus became one of the ruler's favorite foods. However, Caesar often insisted on eating the vegetable with melted butter, just like his very first time.
A love for asparagus ran in the family, as Caesar's great-nephew-turned-adopted-son and Rome's first emperor Caesar Augustus is also widely known to have a penchant for the food. Caesar and Augustus even commanded a specific fleet of boats with the sole intention of collecting asparagus to bring the stalks back to cook.
In ancient Rome, asparagus was considered a delicacy, with affluent Romans directing household staff to grow asparagus. As early as the first century A.D., Romans raced to take fresh, seasonal asparagus into the cold, mountainous regions of the Alps so that the pieces could be stored and kept cold to feast upon later on. Chariots would sprint in a race against time to keep asparagus fresh and preserved in preparation for the Feast of Epicurus, a monthly celebration of the Epicureanism philosophy, sustenance, and community.
Dine like the Romans
While Julius Caesar had his preferred way of eating asparagus, a Roman cookbook known as De Re Coquinaria provides insight into another asparagus recipe that chefs of antiquity probably used. The fourth-century Roman cookbook contained instructions on how to make asparagus patina, a mushy recipe of spiced asparagus tips cooked with onions, wine, and herbs, and an entire chapter was dedicated to the correct way to wash, peel, and boil asparagus to eat. It's likely that Romans also enjoyed white asparagus, as they thought of growing asparagus plants in shady areas out of sunlight so that chlorophyll wouldn't color the long stalks.
The interest in the plant was because asparagus was believed to cure ailments, protect against bee stings, and was known for diuretic qualities. Second-century physicians viewed asparagus as healing and cleansing.
But regardless of whether you eat asparagus for the taste or touted health benefits, serve the spears with melted butter, just as Caesar would have asked for.