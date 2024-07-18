Julius Caesar's Favorite Veggie Had To Be Served In One Specific Way

Julius Caesar, a Roman general and self-named dictator of the Roman Empire, is said to have first tasted asparagus in Northern Italy. The long stalks coated in melted butter had him hooked, and rumor maintains that asparagus became one of the ruler's favorite foods. However, Caesar often insisted on eating the vegetable with melted butter, just like his very first time.

A love for asparagus ran in the family, as Caesar's great-nephew-turned-adopted-son and Rome's first emperor Caesar Augustus is also widely known to have a penchant for the food. Caesar and Augustus even commanded a specific fleet of boats with the sole intention of collecting asparagus to bring the stalks back to cook.

In ancient Rome, asparagus was considered a delicacy, with affluent Romans directing household staff to grow asparagus. As early as the first century A.D., Romans raced to take fresh, seasonal asparagus into the cold, mountainous regions of the Alps so that the pieces could be stored and kept cold to feast upon later on. Chariots would sprint in a race against time to keep asparagus fresh and preserved in preparation for the Feast of Epicurus, a monthly celebration of the Epicureanism philosophy, sustenance, and community.