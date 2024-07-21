The Korean Staple That'll Deliciously Bind Your Next Pulled Pork Dish

If you're looking for a dish to prep for the week ahead that will keep you excited every mealtime, pulled pork is a fail-safe choice. When cooked properly, it's tender and bursting with flavor that deepens whenever you reheat it. There are also multiple ways to serve it: Turn it into a slider, stuff it into egg rolls or empanadas, pair it with rice pilaf, transform it into pork ragu for pasta dishes, the varieties are endless. To give pulled pork an even more appetizing flavor and texture, use gochujang to bind your preferred rub with the meat.

An essential item in Korean cuisine, gochujang deserves to be known and featured in more dishes. It's a paste made with red chili peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, sugar, and salt, and the fermentation process it goes through lends gochujang a complex layer of flavors with a nice level of heat. Plus, with its tacky texture, it is just as good a binder for pulled pork as the usual mustard or hot sauce. Imagine it seeping into the scored meat, infusing it with sweet, spicy, savory, tangy, and umami goodness. Gochujang's vibrant red color also helps create an appetizingly dark bark since its sugar content caramelizes any dry rub you choose to use.

Since the paste encompasses a wide range of tastes, it'll work well with your usual recipe. Use it as a binder for apple cider smoked pulled pork to heighten the savory and sweet combination of pork and apples.