Gochujang Adds A Much-Needed Spice To Your Homemade Fried Rice
From takeout diners and fancy restaurants to home kitchens, it's not hard to find fried rice cooking on the pan, where it exudes a comforting warmth and tempting aroma. One of the reasons it's so ubiquitous, other than the ease of preparation and scrumptious taste, is the ingredient versatility. Almost anything can be added for a quick stir-fry, you just need to get a little creative and have fun with it. Gochujang, with its marvelous flexibility, is a fantastic addition. Whenever your fried rice needs a kick of heat, reach for this Korean condiment and have yourself a delectably spicy fried rice dish.
Firstly, it's important to keep in mind that the spiciness varies between different brands and varieties of gochujang. For some, it's merely an undertone, for others, it's a tongue-tingling delight. Remember to look into the spice level before buying to match your preference.
In addition to the heat, gochujang also offers a distinctive mixture of funky, salty, and savory notes, with a touch of sweetness. When added to fried rice, this umami combination lends its boldness to all the remaining ingredients. It coats the rice, vegetables, legumes, and proteins in a vibrant layer of flavor. Joining forces with other rich condiments such as soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil, it creates an exquisite depth that makes your fried rice an outstanding main course.
Elevate your fried rice with gochujang and more
Since gochujang is a concentrated paste, it can be quite pungent if gone overboard, so start with a small amount when adding it to fried rice. Although not compulsory, you can also mix it with other condiments to dilute the intensity and keep it from becoming overpowering. The saucy mixture could include gochujang, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and your spices of choice. For 2 cups of rice, around 1.5 to 2 tablespoons should do the trick. Once that's done, saute the vegetables, eggs, and rice, then drizzle the sauce in and give everything a quick stir to evenly coat.
Along with gochujang, you can include a few other additions for an even more diverse, exciting fried rice. Amping up the spice level, kimchi is a fantastic choice, especially if you make use of its leftover juice as well. Alternatively, a few sprinkles of gochugaru (Korean chili powder) can also do wonders, especially for lacing in a peppery undertone.
For the topping, consider pulling inspiration from Korean rice dishes and go with dried seaweeds, sesame seeds, green onion, or edamame. Shredded mozzarella cheese makes for a sensational finishing touch, if you don't mind the extra time to melt it into the dish. Keeping things simple and filling, an omelet is a foolproof choice each time. All in all, nothing's off the table, so just use what you want for your own version of this beloved dish.