What It Means If Potato Starch Is Modified

Potato starch may not seem like a very common ingredient, but it's actually one of the most popular types of starches. You'll find it in some shredded cheeses or maybe one of your favorite ranch salad dressings. Or, you may even come across a bag of the fine powder at your local grocery store and grab one to crisp up your crunchy fried chicken or make some Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs. Its modified counterpart, however, is not as readily available but is just as much employed in creating convenience foods.

When potato starch is modified, its structure has been altered to perform appropriately for its final use. This can mean physically treating it with elements such as heat or pressure to turn it into a thickening food ingredient. Or, chemically processing potato starch via means like oxidation to end up as a food additive. At other times, potato starch undergoes an enzyme reaction to modify it again into a food ingredient.

The product of each of these processes is potato starch with enhanced properties. Instead of readily degrading in texture and becoming less digestible, products made with modified potato starch withstand this process and maintain their consistency. These products are also more suitable for longer storage than those made with its unmodified version and can withstand extreme temperatures from freezing to thawing. In this regard, modified potato starch offers more advantages than that of its natural or native state.