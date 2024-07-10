Talenti Is Giving Away 500 Luxurious Treat Kits For National Ice Cream Day

Summer is the time for fresh fruit, ice cream sundaes, and bright sparkling cocktails, and Talenti knows that sometimes you want all three in one. Talenti and its dozens of flavors may be your go-to for an easy scoop of gelato at home, but there are times of the week when you need more than your standard pick-me-up. And while a warm summer weekend may seem like the time to treat yourself, there is one day when you need help the most: Monday.

According to a press release, Talenti has taken all that to heart and will be giving 500 "Case of the Mondaes" kits away in honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 21. Carrying an appropriately punny name to brighten your mood, Talenti describes "mondaes," as "an elevated sundae with a sorbetto twist and luxurious toppings, designed to sweeten one of the toughest days of the week."

The treat will replicate Champagne sorbet punches by mixing up Talenti's Summer Strawberry Sorbetto with a non-alcoholic sparkling aperitif, De Soi Très Rosé, which has notes of tart raspberry, lychee, earthy rooibos, lion's mane and saffron. And they can be topped with freeze-dried strawberry slices, white chocolate shavings, and freeze-dried edible flowers, for a cool fruity combo made to chase off even the worst case of the Mondays.