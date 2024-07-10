Talenti Is Giving Away 500 Luxurious Treat Kits For National Ice Cream Day
Summer is the time for fresh fruit, ice cream sundaes, and bright sparkling cocktails, and Talenti knows that sometimes you want all three in one. Talenti and its dozens of flavors may be your go-to for an easy scoop of gelato at home, but there are times of the week when you need more than your standard pick-me-up. And while a warm summer weekend may seem like the time to treat yourself, there is one day when you need help the most: Monday.
According to a press release, Talenti has taken all that to heart and will be giving 500 "Case of the Mondaes" kits away in honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 21. Carrying an appropriately punny name to brighten your mood, Talenti describes "mondaes," as "an elevated sundae with a sorbetto twist and luxurious toppings, designed to sweeten one of the toughest days of the week."
The treat will replicate Champagne sorbet punches by mixing up Talenti's Summer Strawberry Sorbetto with a non-alcoholic sparkling aperitif, De Soi Très Rosé, which has notes of tart raspberry, lychee, earthy rooibos, lion's mane and saffron. And they can be topped with freeze-dried strawberry slices, white chocolate shavings, and freeze-dried edible flowers, for a cool fruity combo made to chase off even the worst case of the Mondays.
Talenti's Case of the Mondaes kit will be up for grabs
Talenti's Case of the Mondaes kit is going to be available from Saturday, July 20, until Monday, July 22, but if that booze-free mondae sounds good to you, you'll need to act quickly and be in the right city. The Mondae kit will only be available to be ordered on DoorDash, and only in New York City, Chicago, and Dallas. They will only be available for free until 500 cases are claimed, and given the limited number, you can bet that the time frame will be short.
However, if you live in New York City, you've got another chance at getting lucky. Talenti is setting up a pop-up at Bryant Park in Manhattan from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday, July 15. If you get there while supplies last, you'll be able to grab a Summer Strawberry mondae or an affogato mondae for free. For the rest of the country, you'll have to grab a bottle of De Soi Très Rosé and Summer Strawberry Sorbetto yourself, but it won't be any less refreshing just because it's not free.