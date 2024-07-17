The Orange Creamsicle-Inspired Treat That Won't Melt In Your Hand

For many, thinking about the Orange Creamsicle ice cream bar makes them think of their childhood. But its creamy, fruity flavor doesn't have to be for kids — nor does it have to be confined to the form of an ice cream bar. If you've ever wanted to indulge in an Orange Creamsicle without the risk of getting sticky and messy, you need to know about Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's orange cream fudge bars.

Orange cream fudge bars have all of the tasty flavors of the ice cream bar, but packed into a batch of decadent, rich fudge instead. The fudge is full of creaminess thanks to marshmallow creme and white chocolate chips, while the orange flavor is achieved with orange extract. As for the bright orange coloring, which is swirled with white, a mixture of yellow and red gel food coloring is used.

After whipping up this easy fudge, you'll be delighted to discover that the taste will transport you back to all those childhood afternoons eating an Orange Creamsicle without the mess. And now that you're an adult, you don't have to stop at just one serving — have as many fudge pieces as you want.