Elevate The Flavor Of Your Potato Salad With One Punchy Addition

Potato salad is a dish that can't go wrong, but following the same exact recipe for too long can leave you craving something a little more exciting. Whether you're working with leftovers or creating potato salad from scratch, the addition of green goddess dressing is the electrifying element you've been searching for.

Green goddess typically consists of a confetti-cannon array of herbs worked within a creamy, tangy, mouth-watering sauce. The Tasting Table recipe utilizes garlic, white wine vinegar, lemon, egg yolks, and avocado. Others can call for mayonnaise, tahini, anchovies, and of course, different combinations of herbs. These ingredients are a welcome addition to the mild tang of potato salad, which generally consists of potatoes, relish, mayo, celery, mustard, eggs, and a handful of other ingredients and spices.

The subtle boost of umami that ingredients like anchovy and garlic deliver is a good modernizing element for potato salad (a dish that veers a tad old-fashioned), while the creamy texture of green goddess can be a boon to potato salad that has dried out a bit. Adding greens like rocket, spinach, and pea shoots to your potato salad is another way to unite the flavor concepts of potato salad and green goddess, as the dressing typically tops leafy green salads.