Elevate The Flavor Of Your Potato Salad With One Punchy Addition
Potato salad is a dish that can't go wrong, but following the same exact recipe for too long can leave you craving something a little more exciting. Whether you're working with leftovers or creating potato salad from scratch, the addition of green goddess dressing is the electrifying element you've been searching for.
Green goddess typically consists of a confetti-cannon array of herbs worked within a creamy, tangy, mouth-watering sauce. The Tasting Table recipe utilizes garlic, white wine vinegar, lemon, egg yolks, and avocado. Others can call for mayonnaise, tahini, anchovies, and of course, different combinations of herbs. These ingredients are a welcome addition to the mild tang of potato salad, which generally consists of potatoes, relish, mayo, celery, mustard, eggs, and a handful of other ingredients and spices.
The subtle boost of umami that ingredients like anchovy and garlic deliver is a good modernizing element for potato salad (a dish that veers a tad old-fashioned), while the creamy texture of green goddess can be a boon to potato salad that has dried out a bit. Adding greens like rocket, spinach, and pea shoots to your potato salad is another way to unite the flavor concepts of potato salad and green goddess, as the dressing typically tops leafy green salads.
Ways to incorporate green goddess in potato salad
Simple reigns supreme: If you want to punch up your potato salad with green goddess dressing, try pouring a little bit in at a time and mixing it in until your desired level of zest is achieved. But what to do if you try this and still need a little more kick to your dressing? Use this Tasting Table tip, and add Dijon mustard to your green goddess for a pleasing sharpness.
You can add green goddess to more than just garden-variety potato salad as well. Try your hand at a loaded baked potato-style potato salad, incorporating bacon, cheese, and sour cream. The richness of these ingredients is well-suited to the acidity of green goddess dressing. You can also try a spin on potato salad that incorporates corn, poblanos or other peppers, and avocado, topped with a drizzle of green goddess for a tangy and lightly Southwestern-inspired potato salad dish. Pesto and green goddess are highly compatible as well, making this Tasting Table pesto and egg potato salad recipe a good place for the dressing. The long and short of this potato salad upgrade is that anytime the dish calls for a touch of acidity and tang, green goddess is the dressing to turn to.