Muddle Brown Sugar With Your Limes For The Ultimate Mojito

The Mojito is an iconic Cuban cocktail known for how refreshing it is. But what if one simple ingredient swap could add depth and complexity without sacrificing any of that cooling character? In addition to lime juice, white rum, mint leaves, and club soda, the classic Mojito recipe calls for white sugar, typically in the form of a simple syrup. But, you could be depriving yourself of warmer, more caramelly notes that play beautifully with the drink's citrusy acid and earthy mint by using that white sugar instead of brown sugar.

Muddled together with lime, brown sugar is a game-changer that mixology pros often employ in Mojitos as well as in Caipirinhas because of the rich contrast of brown sugar's baked-dessert notes against the lime's brightness. Really, it's as basic as brown sugar contributing flavor at all, because white sugar only adds sweetness. This is due to the inherent differences between white sugar and brown sugar. Both types of sugar are harvested from sugar cane or sugar beet plants, purified, and heated into molasses.

Then, the sugar crystals are separated out from that molasses, and white sugar is processed even further, while brown sugar retains more of the molasses — unrefined brown sugar is just less processed, while refined has had molasses added back in. Because of that molasses content, brown sugar treats your Mojito to a less toothachingly sweet factor, with added notes of caramel, honey, and toffee. The cocktail's lime and mint brighten these flavors, and could even create a Key lime pie-like taste.