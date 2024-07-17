The 2-Ingredient Trick To Make Delectable Oreo Mug Cake

Mug cakes are easily one of the best ways to use the microwave. Within about a minute, you can have a scrumptious mini cake in a mug, perfectly portioned for one person. It's all the tastiness of a cake without the hassle of making a multi-serving dessert — what's not to love? We would argue that one of the easiest mug cakes out there is our Oreo mug cake recipe because it only requires two ingredients: Oreos and milk.

For one portion, all you need is six Oreos and ¼ cup of milk. After you blend up the Oreos in a food processor, all you have left to do is mix up the crushed Oreos and the milk in the mug before popping the whole thing in the microwave. (Another mug cake perk is that you don't need to dirty up a mixing bowl!) The result is a light and fluffy cake, packed full of creamy, chocolatey flavor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

To customize this cake, you can always swap out the traditional Oreos for golden Oreos — that is, if you prefer vanilla cake to chocolate. Or, if you happen to have both kinds of Oreos on hand, why not make both versions so you can compare?