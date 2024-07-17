The 2-Ingredient Trick To Make Delectable Oreo Mug Cake
Mug cakes are easily one of the best ways to use the microwave. Within about a minute, you can have a scrumptious mini cake in a mug, perfectly portioned for one person. It's all the tastiness of a cake without the hassle of making a multi-serving dessert — what's not to love? We would argue that one of the easiest mug cakes out there is our Oreo mug cake recipe because it only requires two ingredients: Oreos and milk.
For one portion, all you need is six Oreos and ¼ cup of milk. After you blend up the Oreos in a food processor, all you have left to do is mix up the crushed Oreos and the milk in the mug before popping the whole thing in the microwave. (Another mug cake perk is that you don't need to dirty up a mixing bowl!) The result is a light and fluffy cake, packed full of creamy, chocolatey flavor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
To customize this cake, you can always swap out the traditional Oreos for golden Oreos — that is, if you prefer vanilla cake to chocolate. Or, if you happen to have both kinds of Oreos on hand, why not make both versions so you can compare?
How to serve the Oreo mug cake
The Oreo mug cake will already taste delicious right out of the microwave, but if you're willing to use more than two ingredients, you can also have some fun dressing it up. Some easy toppings include a dollop of whipped cream and, for extra chocolatey flavor, chocolate chips. Alternatively, you can use rainbow sprinkles for extra sweetness or go the nutty route by topping the cake with chopped peanuts or pecans (or whatever your favorite nut happens to be). All of these ingredients can also be swirled into the mix before baking it in the microwave for a more complex cake.
You can even bring some fruitiness to your mug cake by topping it with either fresh fruit or something like a sweet strawberry sauce. If you want more traditional, dessert-like flavors, try drizzling salted caramel sauce (either homemade or store-bought) over the top to introduce a whole new layer of flavor and sweetness.
Finally, there's always one of cake's favorite pairings: ice cream. If you use a big enough mug, you'll have room for a scoop of ice cream on top, creating a heavenly match. Pair with vanilla, chocolate, or (fittingly) cookies and cream for a dessert that's both delicious and easy.