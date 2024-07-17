Balance The Smoky Flavors Of Grilled Steak With A Mustard Marinade

There are so many arguments around what makes for the best grilled meat, from how often to flip your steak on the grill to the best cuts of beef to use, down to what to add to the marinade. No matter if you're on team charcoal or swear by your swanky gas grill on the deck, there's one ingredient that any marinade can benefit from to balance the smoky flavors. No, it's not Worcestershire sauce. It's actually a squirt of mustard that is one of the best ingredients to give your steak marinade a flavor boost.

Mustard works in steak marinades for a handful of reasons. Marinades are meant to tenderize meat and the acidity in this condiment helps make meats even more tender. It's particularly useful when you want to grill tough cuts like flank steak. Mustard also offers tanginess and levels of spiciness that will help balance out the rich, meaty, and smoky flavors that are expected with a nice grilled steak.