Why You Should Consider Using Thin-Skinned Lemons For Lemonade

Whether you're recreating Trader Joe's seasonal jalapeño limeade or whipping up a batch of fresh orange juice at home, citrus fruits and their pulp seem to get you through the hottest of summer days — lemons especially. From watermelon to strawberry, lemonade takes on all of the summer's fruity flavors. But, while the work of prepping fruit is more than worth it for that first sweet and refreshing sip, you'll certainly have to work for it. With as many as six juiced lemons in a classic lemonade recipe — and possibly more if you're making a bigger batch — the lemonade pitcher is a very real visual representation of your hard labor (not to mention your upper body strength). If only there were lemons that didn't require any juicing at all. Oh wait, there just might be.

There are times in life when having thick skin helps, but making lemonade isn't one of them. While lemons with thicker skin require juicing, thinner skinned lemons like Meyer and Eureka lemons, don't. Rather than halving and squeezing each lemon, you can throw these particular types into the blender with other ingredients — the slight amount of white pith will lend just a touch of complex bitterness. After some blending time and a pass through the strainer, your wrists and arms will thank you, but you won't need it. You'll get to thank yourself with a serving of sweet, tangy lemonade. You may even want to make a frozen margarita made from the leftover pulp later.