Here's How Long It'll Take For Your Jell-O Shots To Set
Party guests are coming over tonight, and you're hoping to surprise them with artisanal Jell-O shots. You'll need to plan accordingly if you want to serve firm, set pieces that can be consumed by eager revelers. These jiggly bits of alcoholic deliciousness can take several hours to chill properly in the fridge, and while you can shorten the duration by shoving pre-made cups of boozy, flavorful Jell-O into your freezer, you'll need to stand by so that the shots don't mistakenly freeze.
Keep in mind that different Jell-O shot recipes may require varying lengths of time to set. More complicated presentations with layers, added ingredients, or unique containers like a fruit peel – popular for summertime Jell-O shots — may require several hours to solidify. If you want to create pretty layered shots to offer to friends, you'll also need to factor in the time it takes to let each layer firm up before building the next row of colorful fun. One layer will need at least a half hour to form a base that allows you to add an additional layer on top, and once all of the layers have been poured, the completed shot will need at least two hours in the fridge before it can be scooped out of a cup or put back easily out of a shot glass.
Mastering the right amount of jiggle
For those in a race against time, use extremely cold ingredients when creating Jell-O shots. If you want to speed up the setting process, you can use chilled alcohol you've kept stashed in your freezer. Keep in mind that the amount of alcohol in your recipe can impact gelatin's ability to set, and the stronger the shot, the longer that treat will need to rest in the fridge. Say, for instance, you have three parts alcohol to one part juice; you'll need the better part of the day for this jiggly shooter to take hold.
A general rule is that if you're looking to pour 16 1-ounce Jell-O shots, you'll need to mix 1 cup of liquor with 1 cup of a non-alcoholic mixture and 5 ½ teaspoons of gelatin powder. When poured, this kind of basic Jell-O shot can take three to four hours to set. (If you use less alcohol in your recipe, you may find the shots set more quickly.) Something like our pistachio-amaretto Jell-O shots can take around one to two hours to firm. Once set, garnish your creations or place them on a tray for easy access. Though Jell-O shots aren't the kind of treat that can be served on a whim, your advanced planning will pay off as your party comes to life, sucking down these handheld cups of fun.