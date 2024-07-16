Here's How Long It'll Take For Your Jell-O Shots To Set

Party guests are coming over tonight, and you're hoping to surprise them with artisanal Jell-O shots. You'll need to plan accordingly if you want to serve firm, set pieces that can be consumed by eager revelers. These jiggly bits of alcoholic deliciousness can take several hours to chill properly in the fridge, and while you can shorten the duration by shoving pre-made cups of boozy, flavorful Jell-O into your freezer, you'll need to stand by so that the shots don't mistakenly freeze.

Keep in mind that different Jell-O shot recipes may require varying lengths of time to set. More complicated presentations with layers, added ingredients, or unique containers like a fruit peel – popular for summertime Jell-O shots — may require several hours to solidify. If you want to create pretty layered shots to offer to friends, you'll also need to factor in the time it takes to let each layer firm up before building the next row of colorful fun. One layer will need at least a half hour to form a base that allows you to add an additional layer on top, and once all of the layers have been poured, the completed shot will need at least two hours in the fridge before it can be scooped out of a cup or put back easily out of a shot glass.