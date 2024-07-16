What To Know When Cooking With Lemon Thyme

Thyme is a popular herb used in cuisines from across the world. It's a staple that brings a woody, floral essence to main courses, sides, desserts, and even drinks. There are actually many different varieties of thyme, each with its own distinctive taste characteristics. Lemon thyme is one of the most common varieties, and it offers a punchy citrus scent and flavor that is perfect for a range of foods and drinks. Its versatility makes it an excellent addition to both savory and sweet dishes, adding a boost to everything from roasted vegetables and meats to baked goods and herbal teas. Lemon thyme combines the two familiar flavors of its name, which are already known to complement each other beautifully, offering a pungent lemon scent and a less pronounced bitterness compared to common thyme.

Lemon thyme is easy to grow, so you can plant it in your garden or keep it in a pot in a sunny window in your kitchen. It can be used in place of thyme in many recipes, especially those that call for citrus. It can be dried, but is best used fresh, and the leaves should be removed from the stem before cooking. Alternately, you may add the whole stem during cooking and discard it after. It also makes a fragrant addition to a bouquet garni and a vibrant garnish.