What To Know When Cooking With Lemon Thyme
Thyme is a popular herb used in cuisines from across the world. It's a staple that brings a woody, floral essence to main courses, sides, desserts, and even drinks. There are actually many different varieties of thyme, each with its own distinctive taste characteristics. Lemon thyme is one of the most common varieties, and it offers a punchy citrus scent and flavor that is perfect for a range of foods and drinks. Its versatility makes it an excellent addition to both savory and sweet dishes, adding a boost to everything from roasted vegetables and meats to baked goods and herbal teas. Lemon thyme combines the two familiar flavors of its name, which are already known to complement each other beautifully, offering a pungent lemon scent and a less pronounced bitterness compared to common thyme.
Lemon thyme is easy to grow, so you can plant it in your garden or keep it in a pot in a sunny window in your kitchen. It can be used in place of thyme in many recipes, especially those that call for citrus. It can be dried, but is best used fresh, and the leaves should be removed from the stem before cooking. Alternately, you may add the whole stem during cooking and discard it after. It also makes a fragrant addition to a bouquet garni and a vibrant garnish.
What to make with lemon thyme
The beauty of lemon thyme is its versatility — it can be used in any number of ways thanks to its citrus-forward flavor. It can be substituted for regular thyme in many recipes, though it will bring lemon flavor and aroma to the party, which may not be ideal for every dish. It can also act as an alternative for recipes calling for lemon or lemon zest, bringing an earthiness that regular lemon can't compete with. That same earthiness makes it perfect in marinades, dressings, and cocktails, offering a balance of citrus and herbaceous notes.
Not sure where to start? Try an everyday salad with an herby vinaigrette for a refreshing lunch or side that lets the herb shine. Using fresh lemon thyme in place of dried thyme in a roasted lemon chicken adds extra zest. It can also be used in place of the common variety for lemon thyme bars, a blend of sweet and savory that gets a dose of sophistication thanks to the swap. Lemon thyme complements roasted potatoes and can be used to make a compound butter. Or drink it up in an herbal lemonade or gin and tonic. With its aromatic and flavorful properties, the tiny leaves of the lemon thyme pack a punch that so many dishes will benefit from.