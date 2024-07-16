The Kitchen Tool That Makes Hot Water Baths A Breeze

The silkiest, creamiest, and smoothest desserts like cheesecake, crème brûlée, and flan all use one critical technique when baking to ensure perfect results: A hot water bath. Also known as a bain-marie, using a hot water bath is a gentle and effective method where hot water, combined with the heat of the oven, slowly and evenly sets a custard, preventing separated, tough, or cracked results.

It sounds easy enough (and can prevent various issues when making cheesecake), but transferring a heavy pan with sloshing water across the kitchen is nerve-wracking and potentially disastrous. Luckily, a simple kitchen tool, a tea kettle, makes setting up a hot water bath faster, easier, and safer. A kettle allows you to easily pour water into the pan and eliminates the need for carrying a tray of hot water across the kitchen.

To create a hot water bath, set the pan with the uncooked recipe inside a larger pan, say a 9-inch springform pan inside a roasting pan. Then, using a tea kettle, add enough hot water to the larger pan to come about halfway up the sides of the smaller pan. Finally, bake until the custard is set.