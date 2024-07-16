What It Really Means When Restaurants Place Glass Over White Tablecloths

Born from a thunderbolt and often credited for catapulting the West into the scientific revolution, glass is a perfect paradox. Representing power and fragility, clarity and chaos, the prosaic and the mundane — when glass materializes in life, it's worth taking a beat to contemplate what it means. So when restaurants place glass over white tablecloths, should we be clamoring over each other to snag a booking? As it turns out, probably not.

You only have to sip wine from the wrong glass to know it has the power to shape our experiences. (Yes, the shape of your wine glass really does matter and it's absolutely worth brushing up on types of cocktail glasses to ensure you get the most out of every mouthful).

In ancient Egypt, colored glass was a status symbol used by pharaohs to flaunt their wealth, ergo a glass-topped restaurant table could be one you ought to eat at, or, perhaps even more importantly, to be seen eating at. Glass enjoyed a similarly powerful status in medieval Europe where stained glass windows played a pivotal role in spreading Christianity, conveying biblical stories through pictures for churchgoers with low literacy. That sort of dynamic clarity topping your dinner table would surely act as a form of energetic dopamine dressing, repelling tiresome small talk and instead setting the scene for transparent, authentic, and meaningful conversations among diners.