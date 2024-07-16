The Festive Way Costco Locations Celebrate Store Anniversaries

Where is everything bigger? Well, Texas, for one, but also Costco, the big-box bastion of commerce that slings over-sized portions of just about everything one could need, all at astonishing prices thanks to its membership model. Bulk jars of mayonnaise and expansive boxes of frozen burger patties can be had alongside reams of paper towels and primal cuts of meat. It should, then, come as little surprise that when it comes to anniversaries, Costco doesn't do things in a diminutive fashion.

Those who hold a card and frequent the seemingly endless aisles of Costco know that the bakery is nothing to shake a stick at, churning out pies, muffins, and our top Costco bakery pick, the cherry cheese pastry, every day. On individual store anniversaries, the bakery pulls out all the stops by creating a truly Costco-sized cake. As evidenced in a few Reddit threads, these large sheet cakes — unscored, though Costco bakers will conveniently score a sheet cake for you when asked — celebrate the milestone. The large cake also offers the numerous customers coming and going a chance to share in the sweetness.

These cakes can take many forms — some bearing the Costco logo, others sculpted in the shape of the store itself — but considerable size is the throughline, mirroring not just the store's ample offerings but ensuring all who are interested can get a slice.