Strawberry Tiramisu Is The Caffeine-Free Dessert Of Your Dreams

If you don't like coffee or can't have caffeine, you might feel left out when it comes to certain dishes and desserts. Classic tiramisu might be one of them, as the popular Italian dessert is notably coffee-forward. Fortunately, other versions omit the coffee, so anyone who wants a coffee- or caffeine-free variation is in luck. And strawberry tiramisu will likely appeal even to those who adore the original, as its simple ingredients make for a bright and fruity treat. This variation maintains the creamy texture and layered presentation of the traditional while offering fresh flavors and textures.

Strawberry tiramisu retains the spirit of the iconic recipe by keeping the mascarpone and ladyfingers, but swaps out coffee and chocolate for fresh strawberries and different combinations of liquids to soak the cookies. You can make it like the classic and have a layered dish or serve it trifle-style in individual dishes. Either way, the combination of sweet strawberries, creamy mascarpone, and soft ladyfingers makes a refreshing dish that stands on its own, offering a satisfying twist on the original.