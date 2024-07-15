The Sandwich Bread Swap You Should Try Is A Veggie You Might Not Expect

Whether you're looking for gluten-free alternatives or keto-friendly alternatives for sandwich bread, cauliflower is an unexpected ingredient to bake into a fluffy and delicious loaf. Cauliflower has recently become the "it" food for both carb-conscious and vegan alternatives to everything from rice and pizza crusts to chicken wings and roasted steaks. Its neutral flavor becomes nutty when roasted, making for an excellent oven-baked swap for wheat flour in a loaf of sandwich bread.

In fact, cauliflower bread recipes abound with various different ingredients to complement cauliflower's flavor and facilitate its transformation into bread form. The simplest recipes blend riced cauliflower with whipped egg whites for a firm yet fluffy crumb that'll hold up under the weight of sandwich fillers and condiments. However, many cauliflower bread recipes blend riced cauliflower with almond or coconut flour, egg whites, and yolks to help the bread rise and maintain a cohesive crumb. The almond and coconut flour make for a heartier crumb while also bringing out the nuttiness in the cauliflower.

Riced cauliflower should be steamed or microwaved and strained of all liquid before added to the other ingredients to avoid a crumbly outcome. Blending the cauliflower rice with another dry flour will also help absorb its high water content for a fluffier and less dense crumb. Other flour alternatives like oat or rice flour will also work, but it's important to use the precise measurements and ratios given in tested, trustworthy recipes.