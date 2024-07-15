One Of The Absolute Best Blackberry Varieties Has A Royal Name

Finding specific blackberry cultivars in the grocery store isn't always easy. Boxes from popular brands like Driscoll's are often slapped with a generic "blackberry" label. You might have better luck at farmers markets, where you can ask for specifics.

But if you have the outdoor space and a green thumb — or even if you don't have a green thumb — it might be worthwhile to try growing them at home. Often cited as one of the easiest blackberries to grow, the hardy plants do well throughout most of the United States. While plants take about two years to reach maturity, their large, late-summer yields make the wait worthwhile.

What should you do once you get your hands on those berries? Try making jellies or jams. Infamous California grocery chain Erewhon stocks Triple Crown blackberry jam, and if it's good enough for Erewhon, it's good enough for you. Keep in mind that Triple Crown berries have big seeds, so you'll have to strain them out if you want a smoother texture.

You can also try baking the berries into a crumble, crisp, or Southern-style blackberry cobbler — though you might want to consider cutting back on the sugar or adding a little lemon, since Triple Crown blackberries are particularly low in acid.