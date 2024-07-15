Why Your Lychee Martini Is Best Served Stirred, Not Shaken

Making a great cocktail is as much about technique as it is about the recipe. After all, there's a reason mixology has the word "mix" in the name. Yet whether you mix your ingredients by shaking or stirring depends on the cocktail in question. If you're a fan of martinis — particularly, lychee martinis — you may want to leave your shaker on the shelf.

Case in point: Tasting Table's recipe for a classic lychee martini suggests stirring, rather than shaking the contents to maintain the strength of the spirits' flavors. A lychee martini consists of vodka and dry vermouth — a combination that makes for a spirit-forward cocktail. So, if you were to shake your martini, you'd risk diluting the spirits, masking the taste with water. Although some people may prefer their lychee martini slightly watered down, be sure to stir it to capitalize on the taste of the ingredients.

Our recipe incorporates lychee juice, lychees, and lime juice, while other martinis call for additional flavors you may not want masked by melting ice. For example, Hawaiian hotel Mauna Lani — host of Labor Day's Culinary Classic festival dedicated to local flavors like lychee — serves a lychee martini with sweet, almond orgeat syrup. Luckily, stirring your next lychee martini requires little time or effort on your part. In fact, you don't even need a fancy silver spoon.