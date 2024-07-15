Keep Your Salads Cool With An Iced Bowl This Summer

Fresh items like potato salad are staple side dishes at cookouts, picnics, and all of the other al fresco dining events that many of us partake in during the summer. The various salads you might serve rely on a cool temperature to stay crisp and fresh, especially if they have creamy ingredients like mayonnaise. No matter what type of outdoor serving ware or highly-rated containers you might use to transport the salads to the backyard or park, you might want to up your game with an iced bowl instead.

An iced salad bowl is not technically a new invention, but it can really elevate your picnic and keep salads fresh in transit or for the stragglers and whoever wants a second helping. It's certainly more appealing than pulling out a container that's dripping water from the cooler. The bowls come in many different models, but typically consist of a separate ice compartment to regulate the temperature of the salad.

Some variations require ice to be placed at the bottom of the container, while a smaller bowl for the salad rests on the ice. Other types have a small insert for ice that sits above the section where your salad goes. Overall, the different designs function in the same way, allowing you to replace any melted ice without disturbing the salad in the bowl.