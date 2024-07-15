Here's What To Do If You Over-Knead Your Bread Dough

Baking bread can be hard, especially if you over-knead it. Dough that is over-worked will come out of the oven with a tough crust and dry interior — not exactly the soft, fluffy pillow you were imagining spreading butter and jam onto when you began this culinary adventure. When kneading, if you insist on using a mixer, you should only mix bread dough on a low speed – but the best way to avoid over-working is to always knead your bread dough by hand. However, this time it's too late; the dough is over-kneaded and you don't want to waste a whole loaf of bread, but you also don't want it to crumble apart or be hard to slice into. So, what can you do?

Just relax! Well, not you. Your dough. While all bread dough needs time to rest, over-kneaded dough can benefit from a bit more R&R, giving it some extra time for the sugars and yeast to create carbon dioxide, which helps it rise and become less dense. All bread requires different amounts of time to rest depending on the yeast content and temperature of your kitchen, but allowing your over-kneaded dough to sit for at least 45 minutes is a good rule of thumb. Also, remember to always cover your dough with a damp cloth or plastic wrap as it rises so it doesn't dry out even more.