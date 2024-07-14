The Fascinating History Of Japan's Oldest Bakery

Some travelers seek out historical places to walk in places of those who came before. Others look for foodie destinations with historical significance to take a literal bite out of history. Tokyo's Ginza Kimuraya is one such destination where it is possible to feast on recipes once served to emperors.

The bakery has been baking bread rolls since the 1800s. According to President and CEO Mikiko Kimura, the founder of Kimuraya was samurai warrior Yasubei Kimura, who worked under a Dutch-trained baker. Since yeast was difficult to come by in Japan, Yasubei developed a special yeast mash and began selling his products in 1869. Thanks to the former samurai's efforts, not only does the establishment boast the title of Japan's oldest bakery, it also lays claim to anpan, a soft bun made with a red bean paste. Before these fluffy sweet treats were created, bread rolls were dense, a bit bitter, and required some grit to bite into.

After Yasubei developed the yeast known as sakadane, his fermented dough could help build a different taste and texture for eaters to enjoy at Ginza Kimuraya. Sakadane is made similarly to sourdough starter, except wild fermentative yeast is cultured with koji and boiled rice. "The speed of natural fermentation varies according to the status of the yeast. It will sometimes take one week after mixture to be ready for use, so that takes us far from efficiency. Yet, we are committed to using natural yeast," Mikiko told Tokyo Ginza Official.