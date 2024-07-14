Grab A Loaf Of Bread For Late Night Pizza In A Pinch

When a late-night craving for pizza hits, you might have the urge to pull out a frozen pizza or order delivery from your favorite local spot. But sometimes the hunger strikes when it's just too late to wait for an oven to preheat or a delivery person to ring the doorbell. To save yourself some time and money, grab the loaf of bread from your pantry to make an effortless personal pizza that will provide just enough grub to satiate your hunger before bed. Think of it as pizza toast, or an open-faced pizza sandwich of sorts.

There are obviously many types of bread, but your go-to loaf of sandwich bread does the trick. You can even use English muffins, bagels, or even leftover hamburger buns if you don't have a loaf of traditional bread in the kitchen. You'll also want some sort of pizza sauce, but if you don't have any, consider alternatives to pizza sauces like barbecue sauce or store-bought pesto. Otherwise, tomato sauce, marinara, or ketchup can help curb your late-night hunger. Shredded mozzarella cheese is ideal because it's classic and melts well, but any type of cheese in the fridge can pull this off. The rest is up to you; so grab some leftover veggies, cold cuts, pepperoni, a jar of olives, or pepperoncinis to use as toppings.