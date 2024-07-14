Armadillo Eggs Are The Texas Dish You Need At Your Next Gathering
In the realm of quirky food names, armadillo eggs must be in the top five. First of all, armadillos are mammals and don't lay eggs; and if they did, who would even think of eating them? Turns out, these tasty little morsels are neither eggs nor have they anything to do with the official state animal of Texas. So what exactly are they? There are various schools of thought in that regard, but all involve jalapeños stuffed with cheese — think a fancier, more elaborate version of the jalapeño popper.
Some say armadillo eggs are jalapeños stuffed with cheese (cream cheese or cheddar seem to be the most popular options) and wrapped in bacon, then baked, broiled, or grilled until the bacon is crispy and the cheese is melted. Others take the cheese stuffed pepper, wrap it in uncooked sausage and breadcrumbs then fry it, like a Texan version of a Scotch egg. Others skip the breadcrumbs altogether and wrap the sausage with bacon for a meatier, crispy coating. They can be made with fresh or pickled jalapeños for further versatility and a tangy flavor addition.
Armadillo eggs are a Texas tradition
As with many unique recipes, the exact origin of armadillo eggs is contested. Some say the recipe was created in Lubbock at Texas Tech University, while an article from 1972 credits a stand at the armadillo festival in Victoria in South Texas as selling the addictive little treats as the bacon overlapping around the jalapeño resembles the shell of an armadillo, apparently. When enveloped in sausage, however, the resulting ovate shape is similar to an egg, so there's that.
In Texas, armadillo eggs are sometimes found at BBQ joints or local bars, but they are mostly associated with backyard barbecues and pot luck parties. They are so easy and inexpensive to make, and they are guaranteed to please a crowd. No grill? No problem. You can even make them in the air fryer. Whether you keep it simple by just wrapping your stuffed chiles in bacon or go whole hog with sausage and breadcrumbs, armadillo eggs should be on heavy rotation for your party planning menus. You can't go wrong with whichever version you choose.