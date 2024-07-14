Armadillo Eggs Are The Texas Dish You Need At Your Next Gathering

In the realm of quirky food names, armadillo eggs must be in the top five. First of all, armadillos are mammals and don't lay eggs; and if they did, who would even think of eating them? Turns out, these tasty little morsels are neither eggs nor have they anything to do with the official state animal of Texas. So what exactly are they? There are various schools of thought in that regard, but all involve jalapeños stuffed with cheese — think a fancier, more elaborate version of the jalapeño popper.

Some say armadillo eggs are jalapeños stuffed with cheese (cream cheese or cheddar seem to be the most popular options) and wrapped in bacon, then baked, broiled, or grilled until the bacon is crispy and the cheese is melted. Others take the cheese stuffed pepper, wrap it in uncooked sausage and breadcrumbs then fry it, like a Texan version of a Scotch egg. Others skip the breadcrumbs altogether and wrap the sausage with bacon for a meatier, crispy coating. They can be made with fresh or pickled jalapeños for further versatility and a tangy flavor addition.