The Etiquette Tip To Keep In Mind When Drinking Coffee In Vietnam

America fosters a wide range of cultural coffee experiences, from endless espresso iterations to high-end coffee-cupping rituals, and simple small-town cafes serving drip-style coffee in styrofoam cups. It's all good, as the saying goes. But step outside U.S. borders and you may find a different java mindset. That particularly holds true in countries such as Vietnam. Though less known than mega coffee producers such as Brazil, Columbia, and Ethiopia, Vietnam is actually the second-biggest coffee-producing country in the world as of 2023 and 2024.

Aside from prolific coffee-bean production in Vietnam, you'll also find strongly held customs tied to consumption. Unlike the drawn-out Ethiopian coffee ceremony, Vietnam instead holds a simple sense of etiquette for everyday coffee drinking. Essentially, it means no slurping-and-dashing on the go. Instead, coffee drinking typically takes place in lively communal cafes, known in Vietnamese as quán cà phê, and it's often shared with friends, family, or co-workers. The experience represents living in the moment, taking a respite form hectic life, playing board games or enjoying music, all while connecting over a carefully crafted cup of Vietnamese-style drip coffee.

The vast majority of coffee drinking in Vietnam doesn't involve fancy espresso creations with flavored syrups, whipped cream toppings, sprinkles, or other overpowering ingredients. The coffee itself takes center-stage, though add-ins do exist and can be extremely sweet. They're just different from concoctions commonly found in the U.S., as is the distinct Vietnamese drip preparation.