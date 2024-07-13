The Temperature Tip That Ensures A Perfectly Puffy Taco Shell

Some people love soft taco shells while others prefer the crispy kind. And then there are those who can't decide which of the two is better. If you fall in the third category, then puffy taco shells may be just what you need. This variety offers the best of both worlds with a crunchy outer coat and a soft center, which is basically the definition of a perfect puffy taco shell. To achieve this signature texture combo at home, follow this tip when frying tortillas to make the shells: Keep the oil's temperature at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is the optimal temperature for frying taco shells which ensures the entire tortilla cooks through properly, and the outer surface also gets a chance to brown beautifully. Making the oil too hot will likely burn your taco shells. And a lower oil temperature will result in the tortilla absorbing too much oil leading to a greasy, unappealing taco shell.

Thankfully, maintaining this temperature isn't complicated. All it takes is using a kitchen thermometer, monitoring the readings, and dialing heat on the deep fryer or stove up or down accordingly. If you have the option, go for a candy thermometer instead of one for meat because it has a wider temperature range, and ensure you check the temperature just before putting the fresh tortilla into the oil. Additionally, cook one tortilla at a time to avoid bringing down the temperature due to overcrowding.