The Temperature Tip That Ensures A Perfectly Puffy Taco Shell
Some people love soft taco shells while others prefer the crispy kind. And then there are those who can't decide which of the two is better. If you fall in the third category, then puffy taco shells may be just what you need. This variety offers the best of both worlds with a crunchy outer coat and a soft center, which is basically the definition of a perfect puffy taco shell. To achieve this signature texture combo at home, follow this tip when frying tortillas to make the shells: Keep the oil's temperature at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
This is the optimal temperature for frying taco shells which ensures the entire tortilla cooks through properly, and the outer surface also gets a chance to brown beautifully. Making the oil too hot will likely burn your taco shells. And a lower oil temperature will result in the tortilla absorbing too much oil leading to a greasy, unappealing taco shell.
Thankfully, maintaining this temperature isn't complicated. All it takes is using a kitchen thermometer, monitoring the readings, and dialing heat on the deep fryer or stove up or down accordingly. If you have the option, go for a candy thermometer instead of one for meat because it has a wider temperature range, and ensure you check the temperature just before putting the fresh tortilla into the oil. Additionally, cook one tortilla at a time to avoid bringing down the temperature due to overcrowding.
More tips for a perfect puffy taco shell
Frying up taco shells requires more than maintaining the optimal oil temperature. As the shell cooks in the oil, take that opportunity to bend it into a U shape by using a spatula to press it in the middle. In case this maneuver is too tricky for you, or you're frying in a pot with limited space, then you can fold the shell using tongs immediately after taking it out of the oil while it's still hot and pliable.
Another key tip to remember right after removing the taco shells from the oil is to drain them and then place them on paper towels to absorb excess oil. Additionally, keep in mind that tacos are best eaten immediately after cooking when they're hot and crunchy. Therefore, ensure you have your fillings ready in advance. However, if for one reason or another, you aren't able to stuff and serve the tacos immediately, keep them in a warm oven. Whether you're making your taco shells from the classic corn tortillas or your preference is flour tortillas, deep fry them with these tips in mind, and you'll be serving perfect puffy tacos.