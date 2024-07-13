How Much Caffeine Is In A Starbucks Pink Drink?

With such a diverse menu, there's something at Starbucks to fit everyone's tastes — the caffeine addicts, sweet treat enthusiasts, and those that simply want a cool, fruity drink to sip on. For that last category, the refreshers fit the bill, particularly the iconic Starbucks Pink Drink. While the drink is certainly refreshing, it's energizing as well. It has caffeine, but is it enough to keep you wired throughout the day?

With its creamy coconut milk-sweetened taste and vibrant color, the pink drink appears like a fun, caffeine-free beverage, but don't let the appearance fool you. The pink drink actually does contain caffeine, despite some people's perceptions. How much is in there depends on the size you get; while the tall only has 35 mg of caffeine, a trenta will inject 90 mg of caffeine straight into your system. If you're not familiar with caffeine dosages, this isn't a terribly large amount. A typical 8-oz cup of coffee has an average of 95 mg of caffeine, which is large when compared to a 30-oz trenta.

Compared to other Starbucks drinks, the pink drink has a small amount of caffeine. While its grande size has 45 mg of caffeine, the grande Pike Place roast coffee has 195 mg, and a grande Starbucks iced coffee blend has 185 mg of caffeine. Although everyone is different, it takes as little as 50 mg of caffeine to feel more awake, so you can definitely get your fix with one or two pink drinks.