The History Of The Banana Daiquiri Starts In The Virgin Islands

Hot summer days call for ice-cold adult beverages, such as a classic frozen Strawberry Daiquiri, or, if you're a bit more literary, this Hemingway Daiquiri. Cooling down with a drink is practically effortless these days, when we can head to the local bar or grocery store to have it made for us or to buy a pre-mixed jug. But these tropical beverages weren't always so easily accessible.

Picture it: The island of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, 1953. British sea captain George Soule was on a mission to find the quintessential Caribbean cocktail and found himself at Mountain Top, the highest point of St. Peter Mountain. There, he concocted the ideal island drink: the Banana Daiquiri. Chilled, frothy, and refreshing, his original recipe consisted of the Virgin Islands' Cruzan rum, the captain's homemade secret banana liqueur, ripe bananas, fresh lime juice, and sugar cane extract.

Not long after and an ocean away, Harry Yee, a bartender in Waikiki, Hawaii, had the same idea. His concoction was a bit different than Soule's, using locally produced Old Lahaina gold rum, lime juice, banana purée, and a splash of maraschino cherry syrup. Yee is also credited as being the first person to garnish a drink with an orchid and the ever-popular tiny drink umbrella, contributing a bit of festivity to the craft cocktail culture of today.