Here's How Long You Can Store Frozen Biscotti

Biscotti are twice-baked Italian-style cookies that are often served with coffee. These baked treats are so yummy you'll want to prepare a big batch so you can have extras to store and enjoy later. Luckily, they keep well and can last up to a month when stored in airtight containers at room temperature. However, if you want to store them for even longer, that's where freezing comes in. You can store frozen biscotti for up to three months. Beyond that, they'll potentially still be safe to eat but the quality will have deteriorated.

The biggest challenge when storing biscotti is maintaining their signature hard and crunchy texture. It all boils down to following the proper procedure. You can go about freezing these cookies in two ways: freeze after the first bake or after the second bake. Either way, the first step after the baking is letting the cookies cool completely on a wire rack before spreading them out on a lined baking tray in a single layer. Next, pop them in the freezer for an hour or more. Once each cookie is individually frozen solid, you can transfer the batch into airtight containers or resealable freezer bags with as much air removed from the inside as possible before sealing them shut. Lastly, label the packs with the item's name and date of freezing then put them in the freezer.