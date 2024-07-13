Here's How Long You Can Store Frozen Biscotti
Biscotti are twice-baked Italian-style cookies that are often served with coffee. These baked treats are so yummy you'll want to prepare a big batch so you can have extras to store and enjoy later. Luckily, they keep well and can last up to a month when stored in airtight containers at room temperature. However, if you want to store them for even longer, that's where freezing comes in. You can store frozen biscotti for up to three months. Beyond that, they'll potentially still be safe to eat but the quality will have deteriorated.
The biggest challenge when storing biscotti is maintaining their signature hard and crunchy texture. It all boils down to following the proper procedure. You can go about freezing these cookies in two ways: freeze after the first bake or after the second bake. Either way, the first step after the baking is letting the cookies cool completely on a wire rack before spreading them out on a lined baking tray in a single layer. Next, pop them in the freezer for an hour or more. Once each cookie is individually frozen solid, you can transfer the batch into airtight containers or resealable freezer bags with as much air removed from the inside as possible before sealing them shut. Lastly, label the packs with the item's name and date of freezing then put them in the freezer.
Thaw and enjoy frozen biscotti
When you're ready to serve and eat your biscotti, thawing is a simple process. First, remove the cookies from the container or the freezer bag you stored them in. Thanks to the flash-freeze, the cookies won't be clumped together so you can take out the exact number you want without having to thaw the whole pack. Let them sit at room temperature for a few minutes. Once completely defrosted, the cookies can be served and eaten, however, you'll notice they're no longer as hard as they originally were. But don't worry; if you want to restore that initial crunch, you can.
Preheat the oven to about 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange the biscotti on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet spread out for maximum airflow around the cut surfaces. Once the oven is heated, put the biscotti inside and turn it off. The residual heat will circulate around the cookies and harden them back to their original crunchy state in just a few minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack before digging in. And by digging in, we mean dipping the cookie in your preferred drink (wine, coffee, tea, milk, or even bourbon) a few times to soak up the liquid goodness before taking a bite. You can also crumble the biscotti and use as an ice cream topping or add-in to your parfait in place of the usual granola, or simply include the crispy crumbs in a fruit platter for a textural twist.