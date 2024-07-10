The Absolute Best Way To Prevent Runny Peach Cobbler

One of the highlights of summer is the season's bounty of sweet, juicy fruits — and peaches are among the cream of the crop. With some of the sweetest, most fragrant flavors around, peaches are prime cobbler fodder. Unfortunately their juiciness can sabotage the cobbler consistency you crave. Luckily, there's a simple way to prevent a runny peach cobbler while still taking full advantage of peaches' natural abundance of juice.

The best way to make a cohesive peach cobbler is to toss cornstarch into the filling. Cornstarch is a well-known and widely used thickening and binding agent. Just as a cornstarch slurry turns a soupy stir-fry sauce into an almost gelatinized consistency, a couple of teaspoons of cornstarch will transform peach juice into the perfect jammy coagulant. Not only will cornstarch thicken cobbler juice, but it'll also give the filling more cohesion and help anchor the cake or biscuit batter topping to eat for a well-rounded spoonful.

There's no trick to adding cornstarch; peach cobbler filling is usually a one-bowl dump recipe, and cornstarch is just another one of the ingredients you'll dump in. A standard 9-by-11-inch pan of cobbler calls for between 2 teaspoons and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. If you don't have cornstarch, tapioca is another tasteless binder and thickener that works just as well. In fact, Tasting Table's recipe for a classic peach cobbler uses tapioca instead of cornstarch. You'll need much more of it than you would cornstarch, though; our recipe calls for 3 tablespoons of tapioca.