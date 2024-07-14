The Wilmington Steak Shop Joe Biden Said Could Rival Philly

President Joe Biden is a man of simple tastes. He reportedly eats soup and chopped salad with grilled chicken for lunch, enjoys a classic pasta with red sauce for dinner, and snacks on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And considering he was born in Pennsylvania but later moved to Delaware as a child, he knows a good steak sandwich when he sees one. But his favorite doesn't come from Philadelphia, as you may expect — instead, President Biden gets his fix just across the state border, at Claymont Steak Shop in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to the president, the Delaware shop's steak sandwiches are good enough to rival classic Philly cheesesteak joints. "The only place where Philadelphia can compete with us is steak sandwiches. Just compete. Compete. Not win," Biden said (via Food & Wine). It seems he's not the only one who feels this way. Claymont Steak Shop has won Delaware Today's Best of Delaware Award in the Cheesesteak category 13 times every year from 2008 to 2020. With three locations currently around Wilmington, the chain features seven types of cheesesteaks on its menu. Standouts include the Pepper Chicken Cheese Steak, with fried green peppers and fried onions, and the Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak, with buffalo sauce and blue cheese.